Rumour: Microsoft wants your old Xbox library playable on PC

Microsoft does not appear to have any plans to allow old Xbox classics to gather dust. On the contrary, there are now strong indications that they are working diligently to make as many Xbox and Xbox 360 games playable on PC as possible - without requiring you to spend money to purchase the games again.

During GDC, Jason Ronald from Microsoft hinted that the team is experimenting with new ways to make old titles available on modern architecture. Shortly thereafter, insider NateTheHate backed this up by mentioning how, in practice, this is about backward compatibility on PC for old Xbox games. On ResetEra Nate wrote that:

"Ms back-compat team has wanted to bring & make your OG Xbox and Xbox 360 digital library playable on PC"

If the plans become reality, it would mean that games you have already purchased digitally on Xbox - such as classics from the Xbox 360 era - could appear in your PC library via your Microsoft account. This would open the door for old favorites such as Ninja Gaiden Black and Crimson Skies. The initiative also fits perfectly into Microsoft's increasingly clear strategy of blurring the line between console and computer.

We can only hope, or what do you say? Would you like to see old Xbox and Xbox 360 games appear as playable classics on PC?