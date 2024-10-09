Rumour: Microsoft to release revised wireless headset this month

HQ

Although they've only recently released a new Xbox controller, Microsoft isn't missing a beat in continuing to offer its own peripherals specifically designed to play in conjunction with its consoles (although they also work on PCs, of course). And while it's not officially confirmed, we could be seeing a new version of the Xbox wireless headset later this month, and in fact we already have a name for it: Xbox Wireless Headset Refresh.

We didn't come up with it ourselves, but it was the well-known billbil-kun from Dealabs who leaked the information. He even gives a price of $109.99 / £99.99 / €109.99 for the new peripheral. And while the technical specifications are not known, we do know that the model will be in black.

The Xbox Wireless Headset Refresh will (theoretically) go on sale on 22 October in Europe and two weeks later, on 5 November, in the US. Check out the image below.