Rumour: Microsoft to announce new studio purchase at E3

Microsoft representatives all the way up to the Xbox head honcho Phil Spencer have on several occasions said they aren't done buying studios after the ZeniMax/Bethesda purchase, even though no new one has been announced since the latter.

As we're closing in on E3 2021, it's worth remembering that during both E3 2018 and 2019, Microsoft announced new studio acquisitions. Now an Xbox insider that has been proven to have reliable information on several occasions, Jez Corden from Windows Central, has revealed on Discord that he has "very good" sources that Microsoft is about to buy a new studio:

"I have good, very good, rumors that MS has acquired some IP yes, but the ones I've heard about are not like... aaa-hype level stuff. And, they may in fact be part of a studio acquisition."

If Corden is right, we'll surely hear more about this on Sunday (June 13, 18:00 BST / 19:00 CEST) when Microsoft has their Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase. Do you have any good guess what studio he could be talking about?

Thanks Idle Sloth