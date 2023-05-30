Rumour: Microsoft may be anticipating the announcement of Psychonauts 3

The Psychonauts series made a triumphant return in 2021 after 16 years without a new release. The title quickly became one of the best games of the year for both audiences and critics (and picked up some major awards, in fact). So there was a lot of hope that Double Fine and Microsoft wouldn't abandon the franchise for so long again, and it may not be the case.

Before we throw our arms up in the air, it's worth noting that there's been no official word on the matter beyond the obvious. The official Xbox Australia account shared an image on social media with a cryptic message that fans didn't take a minute to figure out: it's a clear reference to the Psychonauts series.

Given that it's been two years since the release of the second game and how close we are to the Xbox Showcase on June 11, perhaps the hype machine has already been set in motion to bring us one of the big surprises of the event.

We'd love to see a Psychonauts 3, would you?