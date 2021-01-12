Rumour: Microsoft is "trying to get all publishers to bring their games to Game Pass"

You're watching Advertisements

One of the last news we reported last year, was the rumour that Ubisoft and Microsoft has agreed to put Ubisoft+ on Xbox Game Pass at some point during 2021 (in the same way as EA Play was added to Xbox Game Pass in November 2020). While this isn't in any way confirmed and really is just a rumour, the Windows Central editor Jez Corden said that he had heard similar rumblings.

In the latest episode of his podcast Xbox Two, Corden had more to share on this topic, and says Microsoft isn't stopping with Ubisoft, but is rather courting basically all publishers:

"It's not as much of a revelation as you might think, because Microsoft didn't just get EA Play and think, 'we're going to stop there'. They're all-in on trying to get all publishers to bring their games to Game Pass.

It's just not Ubisoft either, I've heard they've been talking to basically every major publisher, [it's] just EA is the first one that bit. EA is the first deal they locked down."

If Corden is right, it seems like we might get a whole lot of new games for Xbox Game Pass in the future, but for now, let's not forget that it is only an unconfirmed rumour.

