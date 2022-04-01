Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

LIVE
HQ
logo hd live | Weird West
 See in hd icon

Chat

X
      😁 😂 😃 😄 😅 😆 😇 😈 😉 😊 😋 😌 😍 😏 😐 😑 😒 😓 😔 😕 😖 😗 😘 😙 😚 😛 😜 😝 😞 😟 😠 😡 😢 😣 😤 😥 😦 😧 😨 😩 😪 😫 😬 😭 😮 😯 😰 😱 😲 😳 😴 😵 😶 😷 😸 😹 😺 😻 😼 😽 😾 😿 🙀 🙁 🙂 🙃 🙄
      Netflix Russia conflictElden RingPlaystation announcementsUncharted FilmBruno Mars FortniteDownload Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare 210 Tricks Elden Ring
      English
      Follow us
      Gamereactor
      news

      Rumour: Microsoft is launching family plan option for Game Pass

      There is no word on pricing or release date yet.

      Subscribe to our newsletter here!

      * Required field
      HQ

      Many people are sharing a Game Pass subscription with someone else, which is possible but not a perfect solution that works for everything in most cases. Well, according to Windows Central, Microsoft is currently planning something we think many of you will like.

      Microsoft is seemingly preparing the launch of a family plan for Game Pass, which allows up to four people share it. This could be a great way to save some money (although, no pricing is revealed) and also get the full service without having to give anything up. This kind of family subscription is fairly common when it comes to streaming of music and movies/series, but only Nintendo has something similar for Switch Online.

      Does this sound like something you could use?

      Rumour: Microsoft is launching family plan option for Game Pass


      Loading next content