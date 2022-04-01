Rumour: Microsoft is launching family plan option for Game Pass

HQ

Many people are sharing a Game Pass subscription with someone else, which is possible but not a perfect solution that works for everything in most cases. Well, according to Windows Central, Microsoft is currently planning something we think many of you will like.

Microsoft is seemingly preparing the launch of a family plan for Game Pass, which allows up to four people share it. This could be a great way to save some money (although, no pricing is revealed) and also get the full service without having to give anything up. This kind of family subscription is fairly common when it comes to streaming of music and movies/series, but only Nintendo has something similar for Switch Online.

Does this sound like something you could use?