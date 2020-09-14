Rumour: Microsoft is investing a "lot of money" in an unknown cause

You're watching Advertisements

This is a really vague rumor we wouldn't normally report on, but as it comes from two really reliable insiders - we can make an exception. It is the GamesBeat Editor Jeff Grubb, who said in the latest episode of the GamesBeat Decides podcast that Microsoft is spending a lot of money right now on something game-related that isn't about buying a new studio:

"I have heard that Microsoft is spending a lot of money on something that isn't an acquisition. That's what I've heard. It's not an acquisition, and the way it was raised to me, it seemed like it would be a big deal."

As Grubb says it, it automatically gets more interesting, but when another fellow podcaster with a good track record for rumors does the same thing - we have a story. It is Imran Khan from Kinda Funny, who said to Grubb that this is in line with what he has heard as well.

Grubb speculates that it might be some sort of major addition to Xbox Game Pass or perhaps a third party exclusive deal. Whatever it is, our guess is that we'll get to hear more about it on X020 (if there is one this year) or perhaps The Game Awards.

Thanks, GamingBolt.