Rumour: Microsoft is considering a portable Xbox

HQ

Recently, we reported about the rumour from the YouTuber Moore's Law Is Dead, who claimed that Sony is currently planning on releasing a new handheld unit. While this seems fairly reasonable considering the popularity of Switch and Steam Deck, the source is known to be something of a hit and miss.

But it seems like more companies are interested in delivering a handheld unit, Microsoft being one of them. Two decades ago, there were frequent rumours about an "Xboy", which obviously never materialised, but now Microsoft might be interested again. It would make sense for the same reasons as Sony's, but there have also been several handheld PC gaming units launched and announced recently, and as the maker of Windows and owner of the Xbox ecosystem, it probably seems like an interesting business prospect.

When the journalist Tom Henderson posted on X that he bets "Xbox is looking into it, too", the trustworthy editor of Windows Central, Jez Corden, replied: "They are.". In a separate discussion, Corden also added that "Xbox literally greenlit several new hardware projects in the past couple of weeks", which potentially could be related to the handheld Xbox.

Would you be interested in a handheld Xbox from Microsoft, running Windows, probably with a focus on Game Pass and Xbox Store games?