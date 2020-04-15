Rumour: Microsoft has two next-gen reveals planned

We already know quite a lot about the Xbox Series X, but there is still a whole lot of information yet to come before we have a clear picture. When exactly will it arrive? What will the price tag be? Which games are being released for it? And what about the cheaper Lockhart model? According to a new rumour that has been spreading like wildfire since yesterday, Microsoft is planning no less than two digital events to fully reveal everything during the next few months.

One of the main sources for this is the Xbox insider Timdog, who wrote a response on Twitter to an individual who wanted to know when Microsoft will spill all the beans:

"Next 2-3 months. Inside xbox a direct for June, something in May. Lots of stuff rumored tho, xbox has a ton of stuff to talk about, including lockhart"

A June event was of course expected since Microsoft has their E3 plans to share, but an Inside Xbox stream in May has not been confirmed yet, although it would make sense to have a reveal for smaller details regarding the next generation and perhaps also the date of the main reveal in June.