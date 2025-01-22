Rumour: Microsoft has couple of surprises in store for tomorrow's Xbox Developer Direct

HQ

As you may know, there's a dedicated Xbox event tomorrow, where Microsoft has promised to show off Doom: The Dark Ages, South of Midnight and Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 - as well as a secret game from a secret studio.

However, we've already reported that it seems the Xbox team has some surprises in store for the event, which apparently could be bigger than it sounds. The source at the time was Jez Corden, editor of Windows Central and a person with proven insight into Microsoft. Now another very credible source is joining the chorus, namely Insider Gaming. They write that "a few other surprises will be announced during the event or in the coming days,".

Rumours have been swirling about the secret game with guesses like a comeback for Ecco the Dolphin, Final Fantasy VII: Remake for Xbox and a new Ninja Gaiden - but there has also been talk of a remaster or remake of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion. Other educated guesses include new games for Game Pass and a surprise launch (it was during this event that Hi-Fi Rush was stealth-released two years ago).

We'll just have to wait and see. Tomorrow 18:00 GMT / 19:00 CET is the time for Xbox Developer Direct 2025 and we will of course report on everything.