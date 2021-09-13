English
Rumour: Microsoft has an unannounced Xbox game planned for spring

This information comes from German Xbox insider Klobrille.

Microsoft is having a great fall this year with launches of both Forza Horizon 5 and Halo Infinite. We know they have a lot coming 2022 as well with games like Redfall and Starfield, but both of these are launching the second half of the year, so it seems like spring might be pretty dry.

Fortunately, this might be rectified with a yet unannounced title. According to the German Xbox insider Klobrille, who has been proven to be right more than wrong for years, there is in fact a tile coming during spring. This is what he had to say about it on the Resetera forums:

"I have heard of one XGS release in Q2 that is not announced yet, but it's technically not a completely new game (not allowed to share sry). We'll see if that turns out to be true."

This makes it sound like a remake of some sort, or a stand-alone expansion. Microsoft has done a couple of major announcements during The Game Awards the last few years, so this might be the place where we get to hear more about this mystic title.

