Rumour: Microsoft considering cloud-only Xbox Game Pass subscription

In recent weeks, we've seen some pretty heavy changes to Xbox Game Pass. There was the price hike and introduction of a tier that no longer grants day one releases, and subsequent comments from the FTC were scathing to say the least.

Now, as per an article from Windows Central, it appears that Xbox is looking to forge a new Game Pass subscription tier, one based purely on cloud gaming. Microsoft is apparently hoping this will bring in people who don't have an Xbox but are interested by Game Pass' catalogue. An option to buy digital games from the catalogue outright may also be included.

Xbox has been shifting away from focusing on console dominance in recent times, allowing previous exclusives to come to other consoles, and giving players the chance to have a gaming experience through a Fire TV stick.

Would you be interested in a cloud-only Game Pass subscription?