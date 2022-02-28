Rumour: Microsoft and Obsidian have begun planning Fallout: New Vegas 2

HQ

According to rumours, a sequel to Fallout: New Vegas is being considered by Microsoft. It's supposedly in the very early stages as the company bought Obsidian, makers of the original New Vegas, in 2018. As Bethesda, who owns the series, also belong to Microsoft after the buyout last year, a sequel has been rumoured for quite some time. Now VentureBeat's editor Jeff Grubb says this on his show Grubbsnax:

"This is very early, but people have begun to have talks and say these words in sentences, and those words are 'Obsidian' and 'New Vegas 2'. We're talking years and years away. There's at least an interest and conversations happening about making something like that actually a reality. A lot of people at Microsoft think that this could work and there's a lot of interest to make it happen."

Don't expect to see a sequel any time soon, and this is far from an official confirmation. Obsidian CEO Feargus Urquhart did however say back in 2013 that he wanted to make a sequel, so it wouldn't be too farfetched now that the possibility actually exist.