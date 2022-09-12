Rumour: Metroid Prime, The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker and Twilight Princess will be present in the next Nintendo Direct

HQ

The internet seems to be convinced, that during this week we will see a new Nintendo Direct broadcast. So the question is, what we will see in it? If we are to believe Giant Bomb's very own rumour mill, Jeff Grubb, we will see the name of the next big Zelda, and then some remasters of Wii U's Zelda games The Wind Waker and Twilight Princess. The bigger thing, in my opinion at least, is that we should finally see the remasters of Metroid Prime games, and maybe even something Fire Emblem related.

Nintendo has usually had its Direct broadcasts on Thursday, but this week that's the day when Tokyo Game Show starts. For this reason the Direct might come sooner than on Thursday.

"We've heard that Zelda stuff will be there; the name of the next Zelda game and the HD ports of the Zelda games from Wii U. I hope that's the case, it seems like that should be the case, that's what we've heard."

"Also, Metroid Prime HD remasters should be coming out this holiday, so we should get that as well, and then there's stuff like Fire Emblem that has been rumoured and seems like it makes a lot of sense, but I can't confirm, and then stuff like EA announcing It Takes Two."

So at this point it seems to be all just "maybes" and "perhaps", but hopefully at least that Metroid Prime part is true. Because as we all know: Metroid Prime is the best game ever made... right?

Thanks, VGC