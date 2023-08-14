Rumour: Metroid Prime 4 will have the most open environments of the entire series

HQ

Metroid Prime 4 may be the blemish on Nintendo Switch's almost unblemished catalogue of releases over the past six years. With development announced in 2017 and rebooted in 2019, now with Retro Studios, Samus Aran's action series returns to the spotlight from time-to-time, keeping the flame of excitement alive in gamers.

In this case, it's not a release window or official news, but information shared by Shpeshal_Nick, in which he reveals that a source who has tested Metroid Prime 4 confirms that the game will have much more open and detailed environments than previous entries in the series, calling it "visually incredible" (thank you, Xfire).

As for those open environments, while Metroid Prime has never had much openness (although Metroid Prime 3 did play with this feature a bit), this new focus on open environments would explain why they had to rethink the development reboot at Retro Studios.

While we're betting that Metroid Prime 4 will jump straight to the Nintendo Switch successor, there's always the hope that Nintendo will give us a surprise announcement soon - perhaps at Gamescom next week?