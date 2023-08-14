Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Metroid Prime 4

Rumour: Metroid Prime 4 will have the most open environments of the entire series

Retro Studios appears to be moving away from 'walkthrough' scenarios, although there is no mention of it being open-world.

Metroid Prime 4 may be the blemish on Nintendo Switch's almost unblemished catalogue of releases over the past six years. With development announced in 2017 and rebooted in 2019, now with Retro Studios, Samus Aran's action series returns to the spotlight from time-to-time, keeping the flame of excitement alive in gamers.

In this case, it's not a release window or official news, but information shared by Shpeshal_Nick, in which he reveals that a source who has tested Metroid Prime 4 confirms that the game will have much more open and detailed environments than previous entries in the series, calling it "visually incredible" (thank you, Xfire).

As for those open environments, while Metroid Prime has never had much openness (although Metroid Prime 3 did play with this feature a bit), this new focus on open environments would explain why they had to rethink the development reboot at Retro Studios.

While we're betting that Metroid Prime 4 will jump straight to the Nintendo Switch successor, there's always the hope that Nintendo will give us a surprise announcement soon - perhaps at Gamescom next week?

