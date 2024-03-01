Rumour: Metaphor: ReFantazio could be released in October

HQ

One of the Japanese studios most highly regarded by Western audiences these days is Atlus. The team behind the Persona and Shin Megami Tensei series has been adding to its legend with each release (such as the recent Persona 3 Reload), and we're all looking forward to the studio's next project, which aims to be as ambitious as the two aforementioned series. Metaphor: ReFantazio is set to be Atlus' "third pillar", and is planned for release this year.

Metaphor: ReFantazio physical edition is now available for pre-order

Pre-orders for the physical editions of Metaphor: ReFantazio opened today in Europe. At the time of writing, only a single standard edition has been confirmed, although it is likely that in the coming weeks there will be a more extensive presentation with a presumably collector's edition, something usual for Atlus' latest releases.

In fact, its release date may have already been leaked. Well-known Atlus insider on Twitter / X MbKKKssTBhz5 has published a post showing two retailer markers with a date of October 11 and 12 for the game. While that doesn't serve to confirm a firm date, the fact that two companies put the game's release date on almost the same day indicates that it may indeed happen in the first half of October.

Also, just today PS Store has updated the game's page on the shop, adding information and descriptions, so maybe the studio will give us some kind of preview soon.