Rumour: Metaphor: ReFantazio could be one of the first titles to come to Nintendo Switch 2

We are, if all the predictions and insider information these days come true, less than 24 hours away from officially unveiling Nintendo Switch 2. And while some of this week's leak claims that this will be a hardware-focused presentation without a look at games, the Nintendo Switch 2 launch "catalogue" is growing by the day with every new leak.

This is the case of insider Brazil, who claims in a video on his YouTube channel that Metaphor: ReFantazio would be one of the first games to arrive on the upcoming console, and as he himself clarifies on Famiboards, Atlus' recent hit wouldn't necessarily be a Switch 2 launch day game, but it would arrive in the launch window, during its first few weeks on sale.

It's currently unknown which games will accompany the console on its global debut in 2025, but it seems logical to think that a 3D Mario will be there, as well as Mario Kart. What other games do you expect to see confirmed for Nintendo Switch 2's launch window?