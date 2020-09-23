Rumour: Metal Gear Solid remake will be a PS5 and PC exclusive

You're watching Advertisements

An old rumor has recently resurfaced, claiming the original Metal Gear Solid is being remade from scratch for PC and PS5, where it would be a console exclusive. The rumor regained strength after YouTube channel Redgaming Tech shared new info from its sources, pointing to a Metal Gear Solid remake, and remastered versions of MGS2, MGS3, and MGS4, all on PC and PS5.

And to be perfectly clear, this would be a full Metal Gear Solid remake built from scratch and not a new version of Metal Gear Solid: Twin Snakes, a remake released to the Gamecube in 2004.

What can we add to all of this? Well, we can share this link, listing Metal Gear Solid 2: Substance on PC. Not confirmation by any means, but when there's smoke...

It's also worth remembering that Sony is working with Konami on a Silent Hill soft-reboot, something Gamereactor revealed first-hand a few months ago.