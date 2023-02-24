Rumour: Metal Gear Solid remake and Castlevania could be revealed at E3

HQ

E3 2023 could be where we see the highly anticipated remake of Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater as well as a new Castlevania game, it is being reported.

Without any official confirmation from Konami, we can't be certain these titles will be appearing at the show, but we have heard rumours of a Metal Gear Solid remake for some time, and there have been numerous teases by Konami for a new game in a beloved franchise, which many believe to be a new Castlevania game.

Andy Robinson on the VGC podcast believes Konami wants to make a big splash at E3, and in his words "there's a new Castlevania in addition to the Dead Cells DLC they announced at The Game Awards. And there's this much discussed Metal Gear Solid 3 remake, which I also expect them to finally show."

There's also the idea that the Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater remake will act as a test to see if there's a future for another remake in the series somewhere down the line.

Are you hyped for a new Castlevania and Metal Gear Solid remake?