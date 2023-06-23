Rumour: Metal Gear Solid 4 included in Master Collection Vol 2

HQ

This fall, Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 will be released, containing Metal Gear Solid, Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty, Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater and the first two Metal Gear games from '87 and '90. As many have guessed, Vol. 1. suggests that there is likely to be a Vol. 2, and now Twitter user Nitroid has unearthed possible signs not only that one is on the way, but that, in addition to Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain and Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker, it also includes the now almost mythical Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots.

Should this be true, it means that Master Collection Vol 2. will be the very first time for Metal Gear Solid 4 to be released on a format other than the PS3, where it has been stuck ever since its launch fifteen years ago.

Did you also miss Kojima's patented poop humor and smoking monkeys?