Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots

Rumour: Metal Gear Solid 4 included in Master Collection Vol 2

Metal Gear Solid 5 may also be included.

This fall, Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 will be released, containing Metal Gear Solid, Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty, Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater and the first two Metal Gear games from '87 and '90. As many have guessed, Vol. 1. suggests that there is likely to be a Vol. 2, and now Twitter user Nitroid has unearthed possible signs not only that one is on the way, but that, in addition to Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain and Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker, it also includes the now almost mythical Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots.

Should this be true, it means that Master Collection Vol 2. will be the very first time for Metal Gear Solid 4 to be released on a format other than the PS3, where it has been stuck ever since its launch fifteen years ago.

Did you also miss Kojima's patented poop humor and smoking monkeys?

Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots

