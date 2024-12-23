Rumour: Meta adding displays to Ray-Ban smart glasses

HQ

Meta is reportedly adding displays to its popular Ray-Ban smart glasses, with the potential for this feature to appear as early as 2025, according to a recent report by Financial Times. These displays are expected to be small and likely used to show notifications or responses from Meta's AI virtual assistant, adding a new level of convenience without turning the device into a full mixed-reality experience.

While Meta is working on its more advanced Orion AR glasses for a fully immersive experience, the Ray-Ban smart glasses have been a surprising success for the company. Users love their stylish design, functionality and new features, which include Meta AI, a live translation tool, and Shazam integration. There's hope that these upcoming displays won't interfere with the sleekness of the design and will still prioritize simple, practical features like the camera system.

With the addition of displays, the Ray-Ban smart glasses could become even more useful for everyday tasks like viewing notifications, while keeping the ease of use and simplicity that users enjoy. Are you excited about this new feature, or do you prefer the current, simple design of the glasses?