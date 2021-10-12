Rumour: Master Chief is joining Fall Guys

HQ

It has been known for quite some time that the PC and PlayStation success Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is coming to both Switch and Xbox, although we haven't got a firm release date as of yet. But thanks to the account Pancake - Fall Guys Leaks on Twitter, we have now got a sign of life that might indicate that the launch isn't too far off.

Thanks to data mining, three costumes have been discovered in the game:

• costume_event_falcon_01: Master Chief

• costume_event_falcon_02: Chieftain

• costume_event_falcon_03: Grunt

A reasonable guess is that it arrives either around the time when Xbox has the 20th anniversary on November 15 or when Halo Infinite launches on December 8. Even though leaks like these are fairly reliable, it's still no confirmation, so take this with a grain of salt until it's official.