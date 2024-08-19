Rumour: Mass production of Nintendo Switch 2 to begin in October

HQ

One of the absences that saddened us all was the news that Nintendo would not be present at Gamescom 2024, meaning that Cologne will not be the setting to present or even report on the unveiling of the Nintendo Switch's successor. However, we do know that we'll see it in the current fiscal year (though it won't launch before April 2025) and that means Nintendo should be stocking warehouses around the world in anticipation of what looks to be huge demand.

And full-scale production could begin in the coming months. Specifically from October, according to statements from the CEO of Weltrend, a Taiwanese semiconductor manufacturing company that works with console makers. In his latest financial report (thanks Universo Nintendo), he states that "orders related to video game consoles will pick up in the third quarter, including initial shipments of the new PlayStation 5, Xbox and Nintendo Switch models".

That third fiscal quarter would begin in October, so the console production and stocking schedule is already set. Regarding new models, it's an open secret that Sony is working on a PS5 Pro model for a Christmas release, and that the Xbox Series also has new models with expanded storage and limited editions coming this autumn. As for those new Switch models? well, do the maths.

When will it be time to introduce Nintendo Switch 2 to the world?