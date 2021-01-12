Rumour: Mass Effect: Legendary Edition may release March 12

You're watching Advertisements

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition - a remastered collection of the first three Mass Effect games was announced late last year, but no specific release date was confirmed.

There has still been no word from EA on this front, but the date could have just leaked online. Shopitree, a retailer in Singapore, and GSShop, a retailer in Indonesia both previously had the game listed for a March 12 launch. After this was reported by PC Gamer, the listing have both seemingly disappeared which could be viewed as being a little suspicious.

Of course, this should be taken with a huge grain of salt as it has not been officially announced, but we wouldn't expect the release date to be too far from this. EA previously revealed that the game would be launching before the next financial year which commences in April. Either way, whether it's correct or not, the wait won't be too much longer for this collection.