Marvel's Wolverine

Rumour: Marvel's Wolverine to launch in 2025

It'll also reportedly be set in Madripoor and have a darker tone than Insomniac's other games.

Marvel's Wolverine has largely remained a mystery since its announcement a couple of years back, but now that Marvel's Spider-Man 2 has released, a lot of eyes are on it as Insomniac's next major release.

According to leaker Daniel Richtman, it's believed that the game is set to launch sometime in 2025. It's also believed it will be set in Madripoor, a fictional town in Southeast Asia that's a haven for pirates and criminals in the Marvel universe.

It is also claimed that Marvel's Wolverine will be darker than past Insomniac games, which seems like a given considering the tone often associated with Wolverine as a character. A lot of people were expecting Marvel's Wolverine to launch in 2024, and while that still could be the case, perhaps Insomniac will have something else to tide us over like Marvel's Spider-Man 2 DLC.

Marvel's Wolverine

