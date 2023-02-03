Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Marvel's Wolverine

Rumour: Marvel's Wolverine could release in 2024

The game is set to target a mature audience and feature a semi-open world.

Marvel's Wolverine could launch as early as Fall 2024, it is being predicted, though this isn't set in stone by any means and it could be the game reaches us in 2025 instead.

This information comes from Jeff Grubb, who has also said that Marvel's Wolverine will be rated M for Mature, with a focus on dismemberment in its combat.

The game will also reportedly not be going for a full open-world, and will instead be more akin to other recent Sony exclusives such as God of War: Ragnarok and The Last of Us: Part II.

Marvel's Wolverine is currently in development for the PS5.

