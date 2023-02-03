Rumour: Marvel's Wolverine could release in 2024

HQ

Marvel's Wolverine could launch as early as Fall 2024, it is being predicted, though this isn't set in stone by any means and it could be the game reaches us in 2025 instead.

This information comes from Jeff Grubb, who has also said that Marvel's Wolverine will be rated M for Mature, with a focus on dismemberment in its combat.

The game will also reportedly not be going for a full open-world, and will instead be more akin to other recent Sony exclusives such as God of War: Ragnarok and The Last of Us: Part II.

Marvel's Wolverine is currently in development for the PS5.