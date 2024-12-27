Rumour: Marvel's Nova series villain revealed as Annihilus

After years of speculation, Marvel fans are finally starting to see movement on the long-anticipated Nova series. While Kevin Feige recently hinted that the fan-favorite hero might not debut for another few years, progress is clearly underway. With Ed Bernero, known for his work on Criminal Minds, set to pen the script, the series appears to be taking shape.

According to insider Daniel Richtman, Marvel has reportedly selected Annihilus as the show's central villain. The character, a long-time foe of the Fantastic Four, was previously considered for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 before the High Evolutionary ultimately filled that role. Now, it seems the ruler of the Negative Zone will get his time to shine in this new cosmic adventure.

With Nova poised to explore Marvel's expansive intergalactic lore, the inclusion of a villain as formidable as Annihilus could set the stage for thrilling battles and deep space drama. Fans are eager to see how the show connects to the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe, especially given Annihilus' ties to the Fantastic Four.

What are your thoughts on Annihilus as the villain for Nova? Does this cosmic matchup excite you, or were you hoping for a different foe?