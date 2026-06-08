Rumour: Marvel's Blade has reportedly been quietly cancelled

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Amidst all the confirmations and major announcements made yesterday at the Xbox Games Showcase, a few notable absences also stood out. The most striking was that of Marvel's Blade, which early rumours this month suggested we would see at the Microsoft event. However, it now appears that one of the most reliable insiders on the current scene, journalist Jeff Grubb of Giant Bomb, suggests that the game has recently been cancelled, and that this is why we neither saw it yesterday nor will we see it in the future.

This, of course, may be purely speculative, but Grubb has proven to be well-informed about recent developments at Xbox. When director Dinga Bakaba asked players for patience last December in order to deliver a very 'special' game, the situation was very different. Now, with the ongoing restructuring being carried out by Asha Sharma across the entire brand, Marvel's Blade and its erratic development may no longer fit so well into her future plans.

Of course, this is not pleasant news to report, and we hope to have official confirmation soon regarding the game's actual status. Marvel's Blade was set to be an original story based on the character's entire backstory, rather than an adaptation of the comics or the well-known Wesley Snipes films, or a tie-in with the film project (also hanging in the balance for years) featuring Mahershala Ali as the character at Marvel Studios.

Do you think Marvel's Blade has been cancelled? Was it a project you were following closely?