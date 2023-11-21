Rumour: Marvel wants Mads Mikkelsen in the role of Doctor Doom

HQ

According to John Campea's YouTube channel there is currently a discussion between Danish dynamite Mads Mikkelsen and superhero mecca Marvel on the subject of Doctor Doom. However, he is clear in saying that they are most likely talking to other candidates and that it is by no means certain that Mikkelsen will play the big bad in the upcoming Fantastic Four. Here's what he says on the matter, if you can't be bothered to plough through the whole thing, which is a 17-minute video full of Pedro Pascal worship:

"What is confirmed to me is that Marvel has talked to Mads Mikkelsen about Doom. Now, to be clear, I'm sure they talked to a dozen people. They did not tell me that Mads Mikkelsen has been cast as Doom. Not at all. But they were able to confirm to me that Mads Mikkelsen is one of the people they talked to for Doom."

Few would complain about the choice but there is one thing that could be problematic and that is that Mikkelsen has already been Kaecilius in Doctor Strange. That's not necessarily a problem per se, but often people try not to cast two different characters in the same universe with the same actor. Since no source, for obvious reasons, is mentioned, we don't know the truth of this either, so it's probably best to hold on to the salt shaker for a while longer.

Other actors rumoured to be joining Matt Shakman's new superhero role, apart from Pedro Pascal, who is already rumoured to have been offered the role of Reed Richards, a.k.a. Mister Fantastic, are Venessa Kirby as Sue Storm, a.k.a. the Invisible Woman, along with Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, a.k.a. The Human Torch, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm, a.k.a. the Thing. Javier Bardem and Antonio Banderas have both been mentioned in connection with the role of Galactus.

Fantastic Four has a planned release date of 2 May 2025.

Want to see Mikkelsen as Doctor Doom?