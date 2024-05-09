Rumour: Marvel wants Dwayne Johnson to play villain in upcoming X-Men reboot

HQ

Will Dwayne Johnson get a second chance as a superhero? Rumours suggest that this could be the case, despite the gigantic flop that was Black Adam and all the alleged problems that took place behind the scenes during production.

According to known insider, MyTimeToShineH (thanks, ComicBookMovie.com), Marvel is keen to recruit Hollywood's most muscular darling as the villain for the upcoming X-Men reboot. More specifically, En Sabah Nur, or Apocalypse as he is more commonly known.

A role famously taken on by Oscar Isaac in Bryan Singer's X-Men: Apocalypse eight years ago, which received a lukewarm reception to say the least after the success of Days of Future Past.

Is Dwayne Johnson a better candidate for the role? Well, physically speaking, he definitely is. Because although Isaac is a phenomenal actor, he never felt quite right in the role of Apocalypse, so who knows. Maybe this could be good?

What do you think, could Dwayne Johnson be the right person to play Apocalypse?