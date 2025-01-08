Rumour: Marvel seeks new face for Black Panther role after Boseman's legacy

HQ

Marvel is reportedly on the lookout for someone to step into the iconic shoes of T'Challa following the untimely passing of Chadwick Boseman, according to The InSneider. Despite the success of the original Black Panther film, the sequel, Wakanda Forever (2022), did not meet expectations at the box office. The search for a new actor to take over the Black Panther mantle for Black Panther 3 is ongoing, with reports suggesting an actor turned down the role last autumn, feeling the pressure of following in Boseman's footsteps.

As the MCU continues to explore the multiverse, the door remains open for anything, much like how Robert Downey Jr. has put Iron Man to rest in favour of playing Dr. Doom. But who do fans believe is the right fit to take on the legacy of T'Challa? What are your thoughts on Marvel's search for a new Black Panther? Would you be open to a new actor taking on the role?