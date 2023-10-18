Rumour: Marvel plans MCU reboot

HQ

Big changes are coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, at least if the latest rumours about what studio head Kevin Feige has said are true. Because in an interview ahead of the launch of the new book, MCU: The Reign of Marvel Studios, author Joanna Robinson reveals that Feige has hinted that the upcoming film Avengers: Secret Wars will serve as a reboot for the universe. The author told The Watch podcast the following:

"We have a quote from Kevin Feige sort of implying that, like, Secret Wars will serve as a soft reboot in which they can prune everything,"

She went on to mention how this means they can bring back characters that were previously phased out, and weed out what doesn't really work.

"That's not to use a Loki-ism. They'll prune everything that's not working and just keep what is working, or bring back people you thought were gone forever."

This is also backed up by information that ScreenRant has come across regarding the final pages of the upcoming book which mentions that a reboot of the MCU could be on the cards.

"Feige had to learn different lessons from the comics: how superheroes periodically needed to be rebooted, how to stop variants and spinoffs from spiraling out of control, how an annual mega-crossover event could unify a disparate line of characters."

Avengers: Secret Wars is expected to premiere on May 7, 2027 and a lot can happen before then. We also know that the upcoming Fantastic Four is said to stir the pot and then we must not forget the X-Men who are also planned to become part of the MCU after Disney bought 20th Century Fox four years ago.

Do you think the MCU would benefit from a reboot?