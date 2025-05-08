Rumour: Marvel offered Jeremy Renner low pay to avoid making a second season of Hawkeye

Last week we told you that Jeremy Renner had been offered a crappy salary by Marvel to return as Hawkeye for a second season. According to Renner, they offered him half the salary of the first season, which he immediately turned down. Here's how it sounded in the interview with Variety:

"They asked me to do Season 2, and they offered me half the money. I'm like, Well, it's going to take me twice the amount of work for half the amount of money, and eight months of my time, essentially, to do it for half the amount. Did you think I'm only half the Jeremy because I got ran over? Maybe that's why you want to pay me half of what I made on the first season."

Now an insider has spoken out about the pay dispute, suggesting that Marvel did not really want to produce a second season. That would make it look like Jeremy Renner was the reason a second season didn't happen, rather than Marvel itself cancelling the show.

"Nobody tell Renner the show attracted middling viewership and costs would have come down across the board for a Season 2—that is, if execs weren't lowballing him in the first place so they could pin the cancellation on him, not them."