Rumour: Marvel is looking to use Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars as a big send off for Chris Hemsworth's Thor

HQ

There are only a handful of the original Avengers left in operation. Robert Downey Jr.'s Iron Man is dead in the main Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline, Chris Evans' Captain America has retired and is now actually a pensioner, and Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow is also long dead, with this leaving just Jeremy Renner's Hawkeye, Mark Ruffalo's Hulk, and Chris Hemsworth's Thor. But it seems like the days for one of these characters could also be coming to a close too, as a new rumour is suggesting that Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars could be the big conclusive send off for the strongest Avenger.

According to a new report from The Cosmic Circus, Hemsworth's Thor might be on his last legs. It's mentioned in a Q&A article that the current rumour will see this core Thor being retired after these next two ensemble efforts, but that Thor as a character could return in the future in a different way as part of the Thor Corps, for example.

"From what we've heard, Thor will reunite with Loki at some point during these films. And he'll essentially be one of the last OG Avengers remaining. Our friend Alex Perez did hear a rumor that Marvel wanted to give Chris Hemsworth's Thor a proper send off in these movies in an epic way, with sources pointing to New Avengers (Vol. 3) #32 as the inspiration.

"Although it could be the end of Chris Hemsworth's Thor at that very moment, that doesn't exclude the possibility of the character's return as he has also been told the Thor Corps, as well as other parts of Thor's mythology from the comics, will be adapted for Secret Wars and beyond."

Considering Hemsworth will have been playing Thor for over 15 years by the time that Secret Wars arrives, do you think it's a good time to retire the character and introduce some further fresh blood to the MCU?