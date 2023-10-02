Rumour: Marvel is about to make a big push into games

HQ

Besides Marvel's Spider-Man, the comic book brand's foray into gaming hasn't gone too well as of late. We've had some critical gems that have been commercial flops such as Marvel's Midnight Suns and Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, and some more general flops like Marvel's Avengers.

However, according to comic book insider CanWeGetSomeToast, this is about to change. Marvel is allegedly aware of its lacking video game output, and it looking to start a big push into gaming with Black Panther and Iron Man.

Both of which are being developed by EA. Of course, these aren't the only Marvel projects in the works. There's the Wolverine game over at Insomniac, a Captain America title in the works at Skydance, and of course Marvel's Spider-Man 2 which launches in just a few weeks.

Which Marvel game are you most looking forward to?