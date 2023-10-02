Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

news
Black Panther

Rumour: Marvel is about to make a big push into games

EA's Iron Man and Black Panther games are set to be the beginning of it.

HQ

Besides Marvel's Spider-Man, the comic book brand's foray into gaming hasn't gone too well as of late. We've had some critical gems that have been commercial flops such as Marvel's Midnight Suns and Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, and some more general flops like Marvel's Avengers.

However, according to comic book insider CanWeGetSomeToast, this is about to change. Marvel is allegedly aware of its lacking video game output, and it looking to start a big push into gaming with Black Panther and Iron Man.

Both of which are being developed by EA. Of course, these aren't the only Marvel projects in the works. There's the Wolverine game over at Insomniac, a Captain America title in the works at Skydance, and of course Marvel's Spider-Man 2 which launches in just a few weeks.

Which Marvel game are you most looking forward to?

Black Panther

