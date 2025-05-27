Rumour: Mark Ruffalo to have a substantial role in Spider-Man: Brand New Day

HQ

It appears that Spider-Man won't be the only superhero zipping around New York in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Mark Ruffalo will reportedly be making his return as Bruce Banner/The Hulk in the upcoming film.

This report comes from Nexus Point News, the same website that first revealed the Elden Ring movie from A24 before it was officially announced. It's believed that Mark Ruffalo's appearance won't just be relegated to a cameo, but instead will have a significant impact on the film.

It's unknown how much of Bruce Banner we'll see versus The Hulk. In Avengers: Endgame and Banner's appearances since, it seems that he and The Hulk are fused for good. This might debunk a popular theory drawing on The Hulk remembering who Peter Parker is in the 2020 comic Immortal Hulk: Great Power.

The MCU might also not be able to lean on that plot hook, considering The Hulk persona and Peter Parker didn't actually meet. However, it's possible the plotline from the comic could be shifted to fit the MCU timeline, and have at least someone try to remember who Peter Parker is.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day releases on the 31st of July 2026.