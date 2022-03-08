Rumour: Mario Party Superstars is getting DLC

HQ

Mario Party Superstars was released last year to much acclaim, marking a return to the classic way of playing Mario Party. It included five of the most popular boards from the earliest games and no less than 100 remade minigames from the series.

While the amount of minigames is impressive, five maps is a little bit on the cheap side, which was one of few criticisms against Mario Party Superstars. But it turns out there might be DLC coming. As noticed on Reddit, there is currently a YouTube survey asking you which game you'd most likely buy DLC for next, with the alternatives being Hot Wheels Unleashed, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe DLC, Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Happy Home Paradise, Mario Party Superstars and "None of the above". Out of these options, there is a Season Pass for Hot Wheels Unleashed and DLC confirmed or released for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Animal Crossing: New Horizons... but none for Mario Party Superstars.

While we do not know who made this survey and for what purpose, it seems very suspicious, and might indicate that Nintendo is in fact planning more content for Mario's latest party adventure. Let's hope so, right?

Thanks Nintendo Everything