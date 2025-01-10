Rumour: Mario Kart 9 set for March 2025 release on Nintendo Switch 2

The Nintendo Switch 2 rumour mill churns on, with the latest speculation claiming that Mario Kart 9 will be a major launch title for the upcoming console on March 3, 2025. This news contradicts earlier expectations that a new 3D Mario game would take the lead. The rumor also teases the inclusion of F-Zero elements, which would combine two legendary Nintendo franchises for an exciting racing experience. This report adds to a previous leak from December that hinted at the same details. As always with rumours, it's best to take this with a pinch of salt. While this new leak comes from Average Lucia Fanatic, a source known for its accuracy, Nintendo has yet to comment on the claims.

Could Mario Kart 9 really headline the Switch 2's launch?