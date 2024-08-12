Rumour: Marathon could miss 2025 launch

HQ

As we heard recently, Destiny 2 developer Bungie let go hundreds of staff, and so things aren't looking great the studio already. Now, we have some less than stellar news about its next game, Marathon.

Speaking on SkillUp's podcast, Bloomberg's Jason Schreier claimed that Marathon is in trouble behind the scenes, and that it could miss its 2025 release window. "There's a reason that it was planned for this year and slipped a whole year," he said.

"The people that I've talked to are a little pessimistic about it even hitting its current planned deadline, but we'll see. I don't know exactly when that is, sometime in 2025, I'm not sure."

We'll have to wait and see when Marathon lands on our screens, but from the sounds of things, we could be in for a long wait.