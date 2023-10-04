Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

      Rumour: Many big multi-format titles coming to Switch 2

      It seems that the extra horsepower will ensure that more big titles land on Nintendo's next console.

      HQ

      While not much is known about the upcoming Switch 2 device, rumours point to a significant improvement in horsepower and being somewhere around the performance of the PlayStation 4. This has led to a renewed discussion about third-party games for Nintendo's hardware.

      If you ask insider Tom Henderson, he's confident of positive news and seems to know that we'll see many more big multiplatform titles landing on the next Switch console.

      Are you looking forward to playing more of the bigger and more graphically heavy third-party titles on a portable device like the Switch 2?

