Rumour: Major Lego Harry Potter game in development

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga instantly became a big hit for TT Games and Warner Bros. Interactive, and offered a massive package in which you could play through all nine main movies and some extras as well.

According to a new report from NintendoLife, it seems like the Harry Potter series is about to get the same treatment next. That means remaking all Harry Potter movies as Lego games in one huge title. To be able to do this, several projects at TT Games have reportedly been cancelled or put on hold. This includes Lego titles based on Batman and Guardians of the Galaxy, as well as a major project including several Disney franchises and Mandalorian DLC for The Skywalker Saga.

Considering how hot everything Harry Potter is after the huge success of Hogwarts Legacy, we can understand why TT Games and Warner Bros. Interactive is fast-tracking the new Lego Harry Potter game.

How stoked are you for a massive Lego Harry Potter in the same vein as Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga?