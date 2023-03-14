Rumour: Mafia IV is in pre-production

HQ

Last year it was revealed that Mafia IV was in development, and now we may have some more details on it thanks to a job listing at Hangar 13 for a tools engineer.

In the job description, it is made clear that Hangar 13 is developing an unannounced AAA multiplatform game that is being made using Unreal Engine 5. It is also said the title is in pre-production.

While it is possible this job ad is referring to Mafia IV, there is also the chance Hangar 13 is working on Top Spin 5, which could be released before a new Mafia title.

Do you want to see Mafia IV?

