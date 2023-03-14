Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Mafia IV

Rumour: Mafia IV is in pre-production

The game is set to be made using Unreal Engine 5.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Last year it was revealed that Mafia IV was in development, and now we may have some more details on it thanks to a job listing at Hangar 13 for a tools engineer.

In the job description, it is made clear that Hangar 13 is developing an unannounced AAA multiplatform game that is being made using Unreal Engine 5. It is also said the title is in pre-production.

While it is possible this job ad is referring to Mafia IV, there is also the chance Hangar 13 is working on Top Spin 5, which could be released before a new Mafia title.

Do you want to see Mafia IV?

Thanks, Gaming Bolt.

Mafia IV

Related texts



Loading next content