Rumour: Machine Games' Indiana Jones game to be unveiled next year

Not only have Machine Games been busy delivering great expansions for Quake 1 and 2 lately, they've also been busy for quite some time developing an Indiana Jones game. It's still in a relatively early stage of development, but according to an interview with another busy man, Todd Howard, executive director of the project (and Starfield), it may finally be revealed sometime next year.

"We'll talk next year", Howard told Esquire, emphasizing that the studio aims to create a game that offers something unique and different from the movie experience:

"I am a giant Indiana Jones fan [...] It can be brought to video games in a unique way. The game is obviously: you're exploring stuff. It's about him. So if you're playing the game, how do you feel that you are indeed playing versus just watching?"

So far, we don't know much more than that it will be released for PC and will be console exclusive to Xbox as Microsoft owns the publisher Bethesda, take place in both first- and third-person view, boast a brand new story and be a mash-up of genres.

2024 will hopefully be the year for a first official showing, although this is not an official confirmation, so take it with a grain of salt even if it's Todd Howard himself implying this.