Rumour: Lupita Nyong'o looks set to nab the lead role in new Princess and the Frog movie

The remake factory continues at Disney, and one of the cartoon classics rumoured to be getting the live action treatment is a modern one: it's the New Orleans-scented Princess and the Frog that's apparently getting a new version, and now Lupita Nyong'o is rumoured to be in the running for the role of Princess Tiana.

So Lupita Nyong'o (Star Wars: The Force Awakens, The Rise of Skywalker, Black Panther, The Jungle Book) is one of the strongest candidates for the lead role. However, none of this information has been confirmed, so you know what to do: take it all with a big pinch of salt. However, Nyong'o in the lead role sounds like a pretty good idea given her strong collaboration with Disney so far.

Can you imagine seeing Nyong'o in a potential Princess and the Frog remake?

