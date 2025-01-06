Rumour: Lucasfilm to adapt Star Wars' Knights of the Old Republic era

HQ

Lucasfilm is reportedly setting its sights on a series set during the legendary Knights of the Old Republic (KOTOR) era. According to insider Daniel Richtman, the project is in development and promises to delve into a period beloved by fans of the Star Wars universe.

The KOTOR era, set nearly 4,000 years before the rise of the Galactic Empire, is steeped in lore, featuring epic battles between Jedi and Sith at the height of their power. Although it remains uncertain if the series will directly adapt the narrative of the iconic 2003 LucasArts game, fans are hopeful for appearances from its unforgettable characters like Revan and Malek. Lucasfilm has a track record of reintroducing popular elements from the Legends continuity, fueling anticipation for this potential series.

Rumors suggest that the story could focus on events predating the game's plot, exploring a time before the Sith's "rule of two" doctrine emerged. With the rich tapestry of this era to draw from, Lucasfilm has an opportunity to craft a series that could bridge old fan nostalgia with fresh storytelling.

