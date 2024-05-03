Rumour: Lords of the Fallen launches for Game Pass this month

HQ

Lords of the Fallen needed less than a week to become a million-seller at launch last October, and gamers and media alike were charmed by the Soulslike adventure. It wasn't entirely flawless, however, and since its premiere the developers have been working hard to improve the title.

Now it seems that it is time for a much larger audience to try the game as Exputer says that sources have confirmed that Lords of the Fallen will be added to Game Pass, towards the end of May.

If you haven't checked out this role-playing game before, we think you should read our review which you can find here, where we explain why Soulslike fans should check this out more closely.