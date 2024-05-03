English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Lords of the Fallen

Rumour: Lords of the Fallen launches for Game Pass this month

If true, it would mean that a way bigger audience would get an opportunity to discover this brutal adventure.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Lords of the Fallen needed less than a week to become a million-seller at launch last October, and gamers and media alike were charmed by the Soulslike adventure. It wasn't entirely flawless, however, and since its premiere the developers have been working hard to improve the title.

Now it seems that it is time for a much larger audience to try the game as Exputer says that sources have confirmed that Lords of the Fallen will be added to Game Pass, towards the end of May.

If you haven't checked out this role-playing game before, we think you should read our review which you can find here, where we explain why Soulslike fans should check this out more closely.

Lords of the Fallen

Related texts

0
Lords of the FallenScore

Lords of the Fallen
REVIEW. Written by Kieran Harris

Hexworks has rebooted its Souls-like action-RPG, and we've spent the last week exploring its parallel worlds and facing all manner of tough foes.



Loading next content