Lollipop Chainsaw

Rumour: Lollipop Chainsaw is making a comeback

A leaker suggest so.

One of the coolest games of the PlayStation 3/Xbox 360 generation was Grasshopper Manufacture's Lollipop Chainsaw, in which we got to slaughter zombies with a chainsaw playing as the cheerleader Juliet Starling. A character which also got a huge following amongst female cosplayers and remains popular to this day.

It became a million seller and is still one of the developer's best selling games. Despite this, no sequel was ever made, but now it seems like the franchise is coming back. The Twitter account Oops Leaks recently made the rounds by leaking the Bioshock Infinite story, and now they are at it again. This time with a more cryptic tweet with only three emojis of a lollipop, a chain and a saw.

Exactly what they are teasing regarding Lollipop Chainsaw is unknown, but a reasonable guess is that it is a remaster of some sorts, although a proper remake or a sequel would be even better.

Would you like to help Juliet Starling get rid of zombies from her California high school again?

Lollipop Chainsaw

