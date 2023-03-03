Rumour: Leon S. Kennedy and Claire Redfield coming to Fortnite

HQ

Few games have had as many collaborations as Fortnite over the years, and countless characters have appeared and guest-starred. Now we're just three weeks away from the launch of the Resident Evil 4 remake, and with that, a yummy rumour of yet another collaboration has surfaced.

Renowned Fortnite insider Shiina reveals that both Leon S. Kennedy and Claire Redfield are coming to the game and will be added to the Item Shop in Chapter 4 - Season 2. Now this is admittedly not an official confirmation, but Shiina's track record and the logic of the collaboration still makes us rate this as highly likely.

Do you usually buy new characters for Fortnite?