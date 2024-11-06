Rumour: Leon and Jill to lead Resident Evil 9

HQ

Following the success of Resident Evil 4's Remake, fans have made it clear they'd love to see some more Leon Kennedy, and it seems those dreams could soon come true. According to new leaks, Leon and Jill Valentine will return as protagonists for the upcoming Resident Evil 9.

This comes from a supposed leak from Biohazard Declassified, and the information has been collated in a video from Residence of Evil. Alongside Leon and Jill's return, Chris Redfield and Barry Burton will also be coming back in order to support the protagonists on their mission,

The plot is set to take place years after the events of Resident Evil 7 and Village. It will be several years before the Shadows of Rose DLC for Resident Evil Village, but we will hear mention of Rosemary Winters from Redfield.

The game is meant to be utilising the same open-world technology that we saw in Dragon's Dogma 2, featuring an island with multiple locations for players to explore and find a residence of evil within. Of course, all this information could be false, but considering it has been a little while since Resident Evil Village released in 2021, we're hoping to hear something official soon.