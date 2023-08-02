Rumour: Lenovo is working on a competitor to Steam Deck

HQ

It's becoming increasingly clear that Valve with its popular Steam Deck managed to find a whole new niche, an untapped market filled with people who have been dreaming of a decent, handheld PC. Asus was also not too late to jump on the same train when they launched their ROG Ally and it seems that the next portable PC will be a creation from Lenovo, namely the Legion Go.

As per Windows Central, The handheld PC console is said to be powered by an AMD Phoenix SoC, have an 8" screen and ship with Windows 11 pre-installed. No details about when we can expect to see the device or when it will be launched are unfortunately known yet. But it sure sounds exciting!

Do you own a Steam Deck or equivalent, and what do you think of the concept?